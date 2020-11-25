A Burning Dream

GUESTS
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | California Lockdowns, Biden Cabinet Picks, and Progressives Angry With Biden
Scottie Nell Hughes - RT correspondent | Election Fraud, 2024 Election, and President Trump Failures
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about the new lockdowns in California and New York, Joe Biden picking his cabinet, and the continuing lies the media states about Progressives. Host Lee and Ted discussed Joe Biden being the opposite of President Trump and his social media usage. Ted discussed the one positive in a Biden administration being the return into the Iran Nuclear Deal.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with RT correspondent Scottie Nell Hughes about the ongoing election 2020 situation, the front runner for the 2024 election, and conservative states voting against establishment stance. Scottie talked about the many failures of the establishment Republicans in failing to support President Trump's policy.
