I Can't Keep Up With What's Been Going Down

Alexander Mercouris - Editor-In-Chief TheDuran.com | British Lockdowns, Vaccines, and CIA Disinformation
Jared Beck - Attorney, Author | Sidney Powell, Election Integrity, and Bush vs Gore
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Alex Mercouris about the ongoing lockdowns into the holidays, the sentiment of British citizens on these lockdowns, and the history of the 2004 election in Venezuela. Alexander spoke about the vaccines, announced to be ready for public distribution. Host Lee and Alexander covered the 2020 election and the CIA narrative involving Venezuela.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with attorney Jared Beck about the voting machines used in the 2020 election, his past case against the DNC, and the ongoing flaws with Sidney Powell’s legal case. Jared agreed that the voting machines are easily manipulated. Jared laid out his lawsuit against the DNC, which was the foundation to challenge the United States’ election integrity. Host Lee and Jared discussed the differences in the Bush vs Gore and Trump vs Biden legal cases.
