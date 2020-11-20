Don’t Look Down, Shove It in Your Mouth

GUESTS
Dr. Randy Short – Writer, Historian, and Researcher | 2020 Election, Black Lives Matter, and Washington, DC
Bob Schlehuber – Host of Political Misfits | Communism, Reparations, and the Workers Movement
Professor Daniel Bonevac – Philosopher and Professor | Philosophy, American History, and Political Philosophy
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Dr. Randy Short about the ongoing 2020 election situation, the releasing of a Black Lives Matter coloring book, and recent law passed in Washington, DC, regarding vaccines and children's consent. Dr. Short discussed how the demoralization of America is happening under the cover of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Guest Bob Schlehuber spoke with host Lee about the 2020 election, the communist left, and the growing populism of reparations. Bob talked about the specifics of socialism and communism, and how Bernie Sanders did not go far enough in representing socialism. Bob discussed the growing 2020 Democratic approval for reparations to Black Americans.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Professor Daniel Bonevac about the bias of Americans thinking about the philosophy of how people receive information and the ongoing problems academia has had on American politics. Host Lee and Professor Bonevac discussed history and the influence of historical philosophers still affecting our political problems in America and the world.
