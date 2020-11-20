Like a Creature From Another Time

GUESTS
Tyler Nixon - Archivist, Activist, and Attorney | Voting Machines, Venezuela, CIA, and Joe Biden
Dr. Bill Honigman - Retired Emergency Room Physician, Activist | COVID-19, Green New Deal, and Vote Counting
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon on the press conference from the attorneys of the Trump campaign, the voting machine controversy, and the similarities in President Kennedy’s term and President Trump's. Tyler talked about the many statistical errors in Joe Biden’s win and the affidavits the Trump campaign is gathering for a legal battle in this election. Host Lee and Tyler spoke about the CIA interfering in this election on behalf of Joe Biden and the intelligence community.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Dr. Bill Honigman about the rising numbers in COVID-19 cases, the progressive stance on a Joe Biden presidency, and the need for the vote certification process to be completed. Dr. Honigman discussed the awful choices Joe Biden is making with his picks to fill his cabinet and the continuing political fight from progressives under a Biden administration.
