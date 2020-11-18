Just Corporate Criminals, Playing With Tanks

GUESTS
Yaakov Shapiro - Speaker, Author, and Rabbi | Netanyahu, Israel, and Zionism
Mark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Narcissism, Libertarians, and Trump Voters
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro about Joe Biden speaking with Netanyahu, President Trump’s relationship with Israel, and Zionism differing from Judaism. Rabbi Yaakov discussed the eagerness of Prime Minister Netanyahu to call Joe Biden after election day and how President Trump has been surrounded by Zionist ideas. Rabbi Yaakov spoke about the expectations of a Biden administration and the future relationship with Israel and Zionism ideology.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Mark Frost on his reasons for voting for President Trump in 2020, President Trump’s narcissism, and the transformation of the Republican party. Mark talked about the kind of voters that have chosen to vote for President Trump and the many reasons they voted for him. Host Lee and Mark talked about the psychology of US citizens and US political structure as well as the psychology of leaders like President Trump.
