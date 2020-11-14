Election 2020: Keep It Dark

GUESTS
Bob Wenzel - Economist, Editor, and Publisher | Lockdowns, Election 2020, Left-wing Politics and Violence
Elbert Guillory - Attorney, Former Louisiana State Senator | 2020 Election, President Trump’s Legal Battles, and the Danger of a Joe Biden Presidency
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Bob Wenzel about the current lockdowns, Trump's chances of winning court battles for election, and the Georgia Senate race deciding control of the Senate. Bob talked about the uphill battle President Trump faces in the courts around the country, and Bob's forecast if Trump can win these cases and reelection. Host Lee and Bob discussed the US election system and the many faults it has in counting votes, voting machines, and politicians enabling corruption in America's voting system.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Louisiana attorney and former Republican State Senator Elbert Guillory about Louisiana cooking, election 2020, and the voter fraud that happened in many states across America. Elbert discussed his personal and professional analysis of President Trump's chances to win reelection through the courts. Host Lee and Elbert talked about the dangers the Biden/Harris administration will have on taxes, immigration, race relations, and national medical decisions.
