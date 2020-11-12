Election 2020: World Leader Pretend

Larry Johnson - Writer and Former CIA Analyst | 2020 Election, Voter Fraud, and the Deep State
Jared Beck - Lawyer, Author | DNC Lawsuit, Bernie Sanders, Media, and Censorship
In the first hour, Lee spoke with former CIA analyst Larry Johnson about the voter fraud in the 2020 election, collusion & conspiracy between states, and the details of the Deep State. Larry and host Lee discussed the conflicts of voting machine companies and former & current government officials. Larry talked about his belief that President Trump will be reinstalled as President after winning court battles across the country.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Jared Beck on his background in education, his introduction into politics, and his lawsuit in 2016 on behalf of Bernie Sanders supporters. Host Lee and Jared discussed the failures of the Obama administration and the Democratic party on addressing the needs of the people, especially after the 2008 economic crash. Jared talked about the Wikileaks emails in 2016, the inner workings of the DNC, and the media working in collaboration to elect Hillary Clinton. They also spoke about the collusion story and how the Russiagate narrative got started.
