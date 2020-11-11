Enjoy the Silence

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events, including the ongoing situation with Joe Biden and President Trump for the 2020 presidency, the Stop the Steal march in Washington, and the fact that the media coverage of Joe Biden as President has lessened.

GUESTS

Mark Sleboda - International Relations & Security Analyst | Armenia & Azerbaijan, Russia, and Possible War With Biden Administration

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | 2020 Election, Legal Battles, Democrats, and Joe Biden

Ford Fischer - Journalist, Videographer, and Editor | Antifa, Journalism, Violence, and Media

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the recent military shooting in Russia by a soldier, a Russian helicopter being shot down in Armenia, and the relations of Russia and the US with Joe Biden as president. Mark discussed the recent cease-fire between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the ramifications of this deal in both countries. Host Lee and Mark Sleboda discussed a Biden presidency and it being a guaranteed war to be started by the administration.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall on his views of the 2020 election, Democrat failures, and the possibility of the courts being able to save President Trump. Ted talked about the uphill legal battles President Trump faces and the little time President Trump has to present his case. Host Lee and Ted Rall discussed the danger of a Biden administration after the Hunter Biden laptop release, and the censorship of President Trump, and this story.

Finally, Ford Fischer joined the show and spoke with host Lee about his work as a videographer, his on the ground journalism, and his views on Antifa. Ford discussed the violence he has witnessed taking his videos and the ability to stay safe in the middle of violence.

