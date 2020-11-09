Election 2020: This Is Ourselves Under Pressure

Jim Jatras - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | 2020 Election, Media, Russia, and Ukraine
Jim Hoft –Founder of Gateway Pundit | Joe Biden, Election Fraud, Hunter Biden, and Censorship
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Jim Jatras about the process of the 2020 election certification, the media interfering with the election and calling it early before certification, and foreign leaders congratulating Joe Biden prematurely. Jim discussed the details of the Orthodox Church and how it relates to Ukraine and Russia, with the help of America and NGO’s. Host Lee and Jim talked about sexuality and politics being used to undermine conservative society all over the world.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Jim Hoft of the Gateway Pundit about the 2020 election and potential election fraud, the Hunter Biden laptop, and censorship on social media for discussing election fraud. Jim discussed the people's first-hand testimony and evidence of election fraud and how President Trump's 2016 election exposed the height of local corruption. Host Lee and Jim Hoft spoke about the future of what will happen when these cases go to court and whether the media will accept the verdicts.
