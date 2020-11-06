Election 2020: You Just Keep Me Hanging On

GUESTS
Alexander Mercouris - Editor-In-Chief at TheDuran.com | Lockdowns, Furlough, British Empire, and Russiagate
Kristen Berman - Creative Producer, Account Manager, and Marketing Designer | Women in Business, Podcasting, Entrepreneurship, Localized Industry
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Alexander Mercouris about a new set of lockdowns in the UK, the economic situation in the UK due to Covid19, Russiagate, and the history of the British empire. Alexander discussed the history of Britain, the US military industrial complex, and the ongoing relations of the two. Host Lee and Alexander expanded on Russiagate being used to cover up these issues and attack President Trump and Russian President Putin.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Kristen Berman about her work as a creative designer, podcast host, and a woman in business. Kristen discussed the reason for starting her podcast and the podcast veering into a podcast for women in business. Host Lee and Kristen talked about the pressures women now face to succeed in the workforce and business, versus earlier years where women were discouraged from working and owning a business.
