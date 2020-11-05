Election 2020: It Ain't Over ‘Til It’s Over

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed the news of the day and the current situation with the ongoing 2020 election vote counting.

Michelle Esquenazi - Bail Bondswoman and Senior VP of NY State Bail Bondsman Association | 2020 Election, Bail reform, Soros, and Criminal Justice Reform

Matt Berman - CMOStrategist, Creative Director, and Copywriter | Biden Headquarters, Philadelphia, and Citizen Journalism

Enrique Tarrio - Proud Boys Chapter Head | 2020 Election, Recent Stabbing, and Future Biden Administration

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Michelle Esquenazi about the news of 2,200 inmates being released due to Covid 19, police reform in New York City, and the attacks on bail bonds workers. Michelle talked about the harm bail reform and criminal justice reform advocates have had on crime. Michelle described bail funds, a system set up to bail random criminals from philanthropy groups like George Soros and his Open Society Foundation.

The second guest was Matt Berman, who joined the show and discussed his on the ground reporting in Philadelphia covering the “homeless encampment” and current voter fraud in Philadelphia. Matt and host Lee talked about the Joe Biden campaign headquarters in Philadelphia and how important the state of Pennsylvania has been for the Biden team. Matt discussed his reporting from on the ground where the vote-counting in Philadelphia has been the center of voter fraud in Pennsylvania.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Enrique Tarrio, who discussed his work with the Proud Boys organization and the recent assault by Antifa. Enrique joined the show from a “Stop the Steal” rally in Miami and talked about the recent attack his group endured in Washington, DC. Enrique discussed the events that conspired, where he and his colleagues were attacked unprovoked by Antifa, as well as multiple stabbings and his work on stopping the election fraud in Miami.

