Election 2020: Don’t Dream It’s Over

GUESTS
Tyler Nixon – Archivist, Activist, and Technologist | 2020 Election, Vote Counting, and Roger Stone Evidence
Elizabeth Beck – Lawyer, Partner at Beck & Lee | 2020 Election, Election Fraud, and Unions
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about the ongoing election situation in multiple states. Tyler spoke on the media and Fox News announcing states early for Biden, President Trump taking this election to court, and the Democrat party being a criminal organization. Tyler talked about his upbringing in Delaware and knowing the Bidens from a young age, as well as the history of medical issues Joe Biden has had from the early 1990s. Host Lee and Tyler discussed new documents released showing Roger Stone was investigated for hacking the DNC.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with lawyer Elizabeth Beck. Elizabeth discussed her lawsuit against the DNC election fraud, the options Trump has to contest the election, and how states will fall in line for Biden. Lee and Elizabeth discussed the history of politics in America and how corrupt our voting process has been.
