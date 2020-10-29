Terror in France, Riots in the US

Hotep Jesus - Author, Marketer, Content Creator | Socialism, Censorship, Discrimination, and Taxes
Jason Goodman - Founder of Crowdsource the Truth | Technology, Virtual Reality, and Hunter Biden
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Hotep Jesus on the censorship of personalities like Alex Jones, Hotep Jesus’s beliefs, the conservative term “Democrat Plantation,” and racism. Hotep Jesus discussed the discrimination black conservatives face from other people, based on their political beliefs and their skin color. Lee and Hotep talked about socialism and how Hotep views socialism and the proponents for socialism.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Jason Goodman of Crowdsource the Truth about the advancement in technology, art, and virtual reality tech. Jason spoke on the technological advancements in cameras and 3D technology as well as the independence of Crowdsource the Truth versus the corporate-backed media. Lee and Jason talked about the facts of the Hunter Biden laptop, and the media covering up the legitimacy of this story.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)