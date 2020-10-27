Are Philly Riots a Sign of Things to Come?

Matt Berman – Creative Director, Copywriter | Police Shooting, Rioting, Looting, and Media
Manila Chan – News Anchor, Host of RT Americas Daily News Program In Question | 2016 & 2020 Elections, Media, and the Hunter Biden Laptop
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Matt Berman on the most recent police shooting that happened in Philadelphia. Matt talked about the initial reports of the incident, the shooting on video, and how the media has misreported the facts. Matt discussed his on-the-ground coverage of the aftermath of the police shooting and also of the rioting and looting that followed. Matt described the visuals of the riot the day after, as well as voters waiting in line amongst the debris in that same area.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with RT host Manila Chan about the 2016 election, the 2020 election, the Hunter Biden laptop story, and the media coverage of the 2020 election. Manila talked about the media not covering President Trump correctly and not seeing the groundswell of support for President Trump. Lee and Manila spoke on Hunter Biden being in the news for the past year and host Lee's work on Ukraine. Manila discussed the coverage of the 2020 election, and how biased to the left has become.
