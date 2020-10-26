Media Silence on Hunter Biden

Elbert Guillroy – Lawyer, Politician, Civil Rights Advocate | Hunter Biden, Media, and the 2020 Election
Bob Schlehuber – Radio Host of Political Misfits | Elections, Neoliberalism, and Imperialism
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Elbert Guillroy about the Hunter Biden laptop story and the media doing their best to avoid covering the story factually or at all. Elbert discussed the state journalism is in and the poor standards journalists have now versus the standards of his time as a journalist. Lee and Elbert also talked about Louisiana residents discussing the Hunter Biden story and how they will vote after this story.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with author Bob Schlehuber, the host of Political Misfits, about the election and how Bob sees the left will vote. They also talked about who will win the election and who will be more dangerous of a President after the 2020 election. Bob discussed the harm President Trump has done in handling the COVID-19 epidemic and the effect it will have on his possible reelection.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)