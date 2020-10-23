Can Biden and the Media Keep Ignoring Tony Bobulinski?

Meathead Goldwyn - BBQ Expert, Author, Cook | The Science & Physics of Cooking
Pete Ingemi - Author, Radio Host | Debates, Elections, Sudan, Israel
Dr. Wilmer Leon - Political Scientist, Radio Host, Columnist | Joe Biden, Debates, and the 2020 Elections
In the first hour, Lee spoke with barbecue expert Meathead Goldwyn about barbecue, some of their cooking habits, and their breakfast tactics. Meathead talked about the scientific process of cooking, the uses of liquid smoke, and how to make your own BBQ sauce.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with author Pete Ingemi about Biden's poor debate performance and the effect Biden will have on down ballot races for Democrats. Lee lastly spoke with syndicated columnist Dr. Wilmer Leon about his reasoning for voting for Joe Biden but not supporting Biden the candidate. Dr Leon described the list of failures President Trump has had from COVID-19 management to the president’s lying to his dismantling of Obamacare.
