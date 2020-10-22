Election Hits Peak Narrative

GUESTS
Mark Sleboda – International Relations & Security Analyst | Russia, Azerbaijan, and the 2020 Election
Alex Krainer –Author, Hedge Fund Manager | The City Of London, Offshore Banking, and Hedge Funds
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about his perspective from living in Russia and with Russian citizens on the constant attacks from the Western media with accusations of interference. Mark discussed the new allegations from DNI Director Ratcliffe & FBI Director Wray of election interference by Iran & Russia. Lastly, Mark updated listeners on the situation in Azerbaijan, Hunter Biden laptop “Russian disinformation,” and his prediction for the 2020 election.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Alex Krainer on his knowledge of The City of London and the effect it has on the world financial system. Lee and Alex expanded on the details of the British empire recapturing America, hedge funds, hedge fund managers, like Soros & Browder, and the use of think tanks by the British empire to pit countries against each other.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)