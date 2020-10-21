The FBI Has Hunter Biden's Laptop From Hell

GUESTS
Ahmed Kaballo - Journalist, Producer, Activist | Sudan, Nigeria Protests, Bolivia Elections
Carmine Sabia - Writer & Editor SabiaReport.com | Hunter Biden Text Messages
Thom Nickels - Author, Journalist | Father Divine, Cults
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ahmed Kaballo on the numerous international situations happening. They discussed Sudan being taken off the state sponsor of the terrorist list after paying 335 million to Israel, Nigeria government killings, and the Bolivian elections. Ahmed and Lee agreed that the US is doing this in place of Israel and their requests.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Carmine Sabia about the Hunter Biden text messages to Joe Biden on admitted child welfare crimes. Lee and Carmine discussed how far the media is going to try and ignore this scandal.
The final guest was author Thom Nickels, who expanded on a story of a cult led by a man named Father Divine and his movement the International Peace Mission. Thom shows the connection between the Father Divine organization and Jim Jones of the Jonestown murders.
