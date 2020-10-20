Two Weeks Until Election Day PLUS Google Lawsuit Filed

GUESTS
Shane Stranahan - Co-host of Fault Lines | Fault Lines, Political Perspectives, and Oculus Quest 2
Jamie Lovegrove - Political Reporter for the Post and Courier | Lindsey Graham, Golfing with Trump, and the South Carolina Senate Race
Jim Jatras - Media Relations Specialist, Attorney | Biden, International Coups, and the Media
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Shane Stranahan, the co-host of Fault Lines, about becoming a host. Shane shared his wide varied perspectives and political experience from on-the-ground reporting. Shane and Lee also discussed the new VR Oculus Quest 2.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Jamie Lovegrove from the Post and Courier. Jamie came on to discuss the 2020 Senate race in South Carolina, the amount of money going to Lindsey Graham's opponent, and Graham going from a Never Trumper to a golf partner of Donald Trump.
Jim Jatras, the final guest, joined the show to discuss the history of Ukraine and Biden's involvement with the coup that occurred. Jim spoke on the possibilities America is facing as the 2020 election comes closer and the intelligence community’s increasing erratic behavior.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)