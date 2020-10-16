2016 Plot to Install Biden Plus a Tale of Two Town Halls

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events, including the Democrats’ plot to install Biden, the beheading of a teacher in Paris, Savannah Guthrie’s town hall performance, the desecration of an altar in Louisiana, a drone strike in Idlib, and the latest on the START nuclear treaty.

GUESTS

John Hogue - Author & Audio Engineer | Brett Kimberlin and the Democrats’ Plot

Scottie Nell Hughes - RT Correspondent | Town Halls, Democrats, and Russia

In the first hour, Lee spoke with John Hogue, who consults with NASA, about the Democrats’ plot to install Joe Biden in 2016 at the behest of the Chalupa sisters. They also discussed one of the conspirators, Brett Kimberlin. John described Kimberlin’s past, including marrying an underage Ukrainian girl and becoming a litigious left-wing activist. He said he was not surprised that Kimberlin, the Chalupas, and their cohorts were involved in such shenanigans.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Scottie Nell Hughes, RT correspondent, about Cuomo’s handling of the pandemic, and how the Cuomos are just wrong about the things they say, but they say them so many times they believe them. Lee and Scottie also discussed the town halls of the night before. She said the Republicans don’t act like they’ve won. Scottie also talked about how the Russian villain stories damage the United States because a peaceful relationship between the two countries is best for all. She brought up the social media censorship of the Hunter Biden story and Lindsey’s Graham’s election prospects. Scottie said she believes Trump has the best chance of winning the election right now.

