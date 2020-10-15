Will Twitter and Facebook Shut Down Our Ukraine Reporting?

The Backstory’s first guest Neil McCabe of Project Veritas joined the show to discuss their work in uncovering former Bernie Sanders campaign staffers in Colorado planning violence. Neil discussed the undercover footage they have had on the extreme leftists planning violence if Bernie Sanders lost the Democratic nominee, and now footage of the same former staffer discussing plans of kidnapping, and murdering billionaires, as well election night violence with guns. Guest Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro came on the show to discuss Mayor De Blasio & Governor Cuomo decision to fine and arrest citizens of Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods in Queens and Brooklyn, due to Covid-19 restriction violations. Rabbi Yaakov describes the reasoning for government officials needing to send police into these neighborhoods, and the governors pointing to the rising numbers in Covid-19 in these neighborhoods as the major factor in needing to send in police. Rabbi speaks on the data of the Jewish community being skewed, due to the fact it's made up of more younger people versus the older population. Final guest, Investigative journalist on financial corruption Lucy Komisar came on to discuss the City of London, and it being the “dirty money center”. Lucy describes the details of how the American and the British government have turned a blind eye to these centers for money laundering and the harm this does to citizens all over the world. Lee and Lucy speak about hidden money and offshore accounts. Lucy explains how governments could stop this money laundering but choose not to, she details that the decision not to prosecute these criminals for money laundering is because it's built into the system.

