Busting The Narrative On The “Wolverine Watchmen” and Breonna Taylor/Lennon Remembered

The Backstory’s first guest: First guest economist, Professor Mark Frost joined the show and discussed the birthday of John Lennon, the militia in Michigan and self-described anarchist. Mark discussed how the ideology and practice of anarchy is flawed and very idealistic. Host Lee and Mark speak on the ability to converse and debate “real Marxists”. Journalist Pete Santelli came on The Backstory and discussed the Bundy Ranch case and the details of the government using tactics to entrap individuals they target. Pete takes his experience from that case and compares it to the current Michigan militia members arrested for plotting to kidnap the Governor of Michigan, with government agents embedded in this group. Final guest musician Alan Bernhoft came on to discuss The Beatles, and John Lennon on his birthday. Alan describes the talent John Lennon had on the guitar and his legacy in music history for his skill in the 1960s. Alan speaks on the relationship and stories of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, and explains Lennon’s legacy still lasting until present day.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)