Apparently There Was a Vice Presidential Debate?

The Backstory’s first guest Professor Richard Wolff discussed his visiting teaching position in New York, what America should have done during this COVID crisis to help keep citizens employed, and how far behind our schools are in teaching due to our remote learning. Professor Wolff explains that President Trump does not want to pass the Omnibus bill because he’s playing politics and doesn’t want to give money to cities across America governed by democrat politicians. Second guest MMA legend and former welterweight champion Jon Fitch joined the show to discuss his career in fighting, wrestling and childhood. Jon also gave his take on the violence happening in America and why these citizens have too much time on their time and are letting themselves get persuaded easily due to no structure in their lives. Final guest geopolitical analyst Stephen Lendman came on and spoke on the 2020 election, election machines susceptible to rigging, the polls being manipulated, and the prospects of what Biden/Harris presidency would look like.
