Trump Leaves Hospital to Angry Media Reaction

The Backstory’s first guest: Enrique Tarrio, the national chairman of the Proud Boys, joined the show to discuss the misconceptions spread during the first Presidential debates and the last five years. Enrique expanded on former Vice President Biden naming the Proud Boys as a White Supremacist group. Enrique describes his race and heritage being Cuban, and the radical left disliking the fact he is not a white male to fit the media narratives. The second guest, founder of Crowdsource The Truth Jason Goodman was on the show discussing social media allowing users to wish death on President Trump, while in the hospital. Jason talks about joining the coverage of politics after coming from a cinematographic background, being sued for his accurate reporting, and the tactic of lawfare being used on US citizens. Final guest Maram Susli aka Syrian Girl talked about, “the deal of the century” presented by Jared Kushner in the Middle East. Maram explains this deal is a slap in the face to Palestinian National Authority while allowing Israel to continue crimes against Palestinians. Host Lee & Maram discuss the past, present, and future of globalism and the role it has played in the Middle East and deals like The Balfour Declaration.
