October Surprise - COVID-19 Strikes The White House

The Backstory’s first guest: Economist, teacher, and business owner Mark Frost joined the show. He talked about economics and the rise in Marxism in America, teaching economics in the US education system, and his analysis of Karl Marx's true goal. The second guest Jim Auchmutey, the author of Smokelore, discussed his historical outlook on Barbeque, its cultural beginnings in America, the diversity involved in BBQ itself, and Memphis BBQ. Final guest RT correspondent Scottie Nell Hughes came on to discuss her Tennessee roots, her activism, career in media, Tea Party, and her criticism of President Trump's administration hiring decisions. Scottie spoke on Russian media allowing her to speak her mind, unlike American media and their censorship.
