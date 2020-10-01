What Both Biden and Trump Got Wrong at Last Nights Debates

The Backstory’s first guest Lucy Komisar joined the show to discuss money laundering and a BuzzFeed article on money laundering, leaving out the American banks from their story. Lucy discusses Bill Browder, James Comey and their involvement with HSBC, offshore bank accounts, and Delaware’s involvement in these global financial crimes. Second guest writer & editor Carmine Sabia came on to discuss the Presidential debates, moderator Chris Wallace assisting Joe Biden, the Proud Boys, and the Supreme Court nomination. Final guest Paul McKinley, a Chicago activist, spoke on his history and present activism against Black Lives Matter. Paul also expanded on the violence happening in cities like Chicago in the name of Black Lives Matter, their true history, the members involved, and the lack of reporting by the media on their financing.
