The Truth About Breonna Taylor

The Backstory’s first guest Mark Sleboda expands on the current seven weeks of protests in Belarus. Mark discusses the protests are trending downwards and fewer people, but still violent in nature. Host Lee connects the Belarus protests to the possible future for the US after the 2020 election. Host Lee & Mark Sleboda discuss the possible constitutional crisis coming with the 2020 election. Mark discusses the conflict going on between Armenia & Azerbaijan. The possibility of NATO and Turkey also involved with this conflict making the situation worse. The second guest, author and YouTuber Mike Partyka discussed his videos on Black Lives Matter and the way this movement is causing more harm by lying about these racial incidents happening in America. Mike Partyka unfolds some of the lies and viewpoints that have gone mainstream in the US. Lastly, host Lee plays audio clips of the two men who had past and present relationships with Breonna Taylor, as well as the police officer serving the warrant at Breonna’s home.
