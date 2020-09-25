Demolishing the Right-Wing Media Lies on the Russian "Spy"

The Backstory’s first guest was Elbert Guilroy. Elbert is an attorney, political activist, and former member of both the State Senate and Louisiana House of Representatives. Elbert expanded on the violence America is seeing presently, compared to the violence he saw himself in the 1960s. Elbert discusses how political and racial violence today is inverted and now targeting Caucasian Americans. The final of the show was guest Ian Miles Cheong, a journalist and editor at Humanevents.com. Ian also discusses all the political violence by Antifa and Black Bloc he covered in person, as well as the goals and tactics these organizations use against citizens. Lee and Ian speak on these rioters shielding themselves by calling themselves “press” or “medics” on their clothing, fooling the general public and police at times.
Also on the show, Lee demolishes the anti-Russian myths that keep you from understanding the truth about Russiagate.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)