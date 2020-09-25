Why U.S. Politicians and Pundits Defend Traitor Trader Bill Browder

The Backstory’s first guest author Colin Flaherty was on to discuss the violence after the Breonna Taylor decision and the excuses given by politicians, citizens, and the media for this violence. Colin and host Lee spoke also, on unreported rape amongst certain demographics. Second guest author Alex Krainer joined the show to examine the history of demonization of Russia and Bill Browder’s involvement in this act. Alex expands on Browder’s past and his notable clients involved with money laundering and corruption in Russia and the rest of the world as well. Final guest, film director Andrei Nerkasov. Andrei tells the truth on the censorship of his film, Bill Browder, and The Magnitsky Act. As well as the influence and power Browder has in governments around the world.
