Theory Behind The Chaos

Pennsylvania is extending mail in vote past election day and removed the Green Party candidate from Pennsylvania from the ballot.
The first guest of the show Pat Ryan (A.I. warfare specialist) came on to discuss his background with Anonymous, Milo Yiannopoulos, and the video game industry. As well, Pat Ryan discussed his view on China and U.S. relations, and the announced ban of Tik Tok, Wechat social media applications. The following guest Joel Segal {former congressional staffer) discussed his past in congress, his views on the movement of Black Lives Matter, and Colin Kapernick. Joel talks about his view on Black Panthers, and the movement of BLM similarities. Host Lee discusses the history of Critical Race Theory by the father of this theory, Harvard professor Derrick Bell. President Obama had a relationship with this professor as well as critical race theory being taught in American schools. Followed up with guest Mark Frost, an economist and professor. Mark Frost expands on libertarian economics, Karl Marx, and capitalism in America.
