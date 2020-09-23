Things We Are Not Supposed to Talk About

FBI director Chris Wray came before The House Homeland Security, and stated Russia is actively interfering in the U.S. Election. Fox news cut off Newt Gingrich during his statements of George Soros funding radical left wing district attorneys around America. Oculus Quest VR helmet has been cancelled, for the Oculus Quest VR 2 soon to be released.
The first guest of the show Yaakov Shapiro spoke on his background, his devout Orthodox Judaism, Zionism, Israel and the history of the country in relation to Judaism. Following Yaakov Shapiro, author Colin Flarehty came on to discuss his book Don’t Make The Black Kids Angry. Colin and host Lee discuss this history of flash mobs amongst inner city black youths, the media ignoring these incidents or covering them up, “beat whitey night “ incident at Iowa state fair, and violence at state fairs across the U.S. shutting these festivals down for good. Final Guest of the show was Manila Chan, the host of RT America program In Question. Manila discussed, Director Wray and the continue demonization of Russia by U.S. intel agencies, the Navalny poisoning and lack of facts. Manila links the Navalny case as just another effort to blame Putin and Russia, she describes her years in journalism and how the media is blindly accepting stories with little to no facts.
