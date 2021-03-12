The Queen Isn’t Racist

Jonny states that, “Piers Morgan is the biggest showbiz victim of cancel culture. He was the guy who spoke out. Piers may be classed as populist TV presenter but he was a very, very important voice for those who feel that Meghan is gaming the British establishment.”
He has had enough of woke and cancel culture and says that, “It’s very important that we resist woke culture because if the Queen can be assaulted in this way than God help any of us.”
Jonny dismisses Meghan’s racism charge by saying it is “Natural to wonder if the boy or girl will look like Mummy or Daddy, it is not racist.”
He believes that, “No one in their right mind apart from a minority of elites and hard left racists agree with the idea of woke or BLM.”
