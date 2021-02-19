The EU is a Complete Mess

Former Welsh MEP Nathan Gill, in this episode of Shooting from the Lip with Jon Gaunt takes a look at the handling of the pandemic, the future of the UK and the EU’s vaccine debacle.

Nathan is critical of Boris Johnson’s handling of Covid saying that, “The pandemic has gone from one disaster to another and it does look like they're making it up as they go along.”

Nathan declares, “You don’t wreck the economy to save the NHS! I want the NHS to save me!”

He goes on to say, “Boris should have said we are having a unified approach to this crisis so that everyone in the country knew what they were meant to be doing. I want to see a United Kingdom, that was what I was born in and that is what I want to die in. I don’t want all these separate nations trying to prove they’re different just for the sake of it!”

He says that, “As soon as Mark Drakeford got wind of what Boris was planning, he would announce the same policy a few days before, to show that England was following Wales and it is pathetic.”

Nathan also has plenty to say on our exit from the EU and says that, “Ursula Von der Leyen's actions on vaccines vindicates what we’ve been saying for 20 years that the EU is a complete mess!”

On Monday he states, “Boris must be really clear on how we are going to get out of this, how we are going to get back, not to a new normal, but how we were 2 years ago.”

However, Gill is complimentary about the vaccine roll out saying, “We can all as a nation be proud of what we have achieved with the vaccination.”

