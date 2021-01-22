They Won’t be Forgiven

Jon Gaunt’s guest this week is the leading immigration lawyer, Harjap Singh Bhangal who has strong views on the big subjects of the week.

Harjap believes that anti-vaxxers and people who don’t wear masks are selfish and says to them, “Are you shoulders broad enough to take the burden of killing 10 elders and if you end up killing your parents, are your shoulders broad enough to take that too?”

He also finds it disturbing and alarming that the BAME community aren’t taking up the vaccine, “All summer the BAME community, which I am a part of, have been saying we are most at risk but we haven’t done anything.”

He thought that “We should have done what Australia and New Zealand did with no one coming in and no one going out.”

On the ‘No Jab, No Job” controversy he is clear that, “Ultimately if you are running a company it is up to you what terms and conditions you use, you are only right to protect your customers and workers. I think it is a fair request as I don’t want someone bringing Covid into my office. If I want to hire someone new, I want to make sure they are in the clear.”

He believes that Johnson’s Government has “Not done a good job and no one will be able to forgive them for not locking down earlier.”

Moving on to illegal immigration he states that, “The Government doesn’t have a system, or the people with the right experience. The system is broken and it needs to be knocked down and rebuilt.”

He says that “There are one and a half million people here and there’s no way we can send them all back.”

However, he doesn’t believe in an amnesty as, “It gives indefinite leave to stay and encourages more to come.”

This is a fascinating listen.