We Will Bounce Back

Jon takes a look at the future of the UK and the world in this edition of Shooting from the Lip as he casts his eye over what the new year may hold.

Jon has an idea to make Brexit Britain a new economic powerhouse, “We need to do what Scandinavia did several years ago, when they put broadband into every home and now they are leaders in new technology. We need to have a bright new future.”

As for big online retailers, Jon says “If they're making money in our country, they've got to pay the right taxes. We also need to reduce corporation tax to get more people to open businesses and relocate to the UK. I think that is one of the many things we have to do in 2021."

However, the outlook is not all rosy, “I think it's going to be a pretty bleak 2021, it will be 2022 before we see the green shoots. I think our economy and our country will bounce back. But we can't pretend that it's all going to be over next week.”

Jon is concerned about social media, “We need to get on top of it. I don't want censorship but what I do want is to get rid of all anonymous accounts. Unless you're willing to put your face and your name on your tweets, you shouldn't be allowed to be on those platforms.”

Jon doesn’t think the future of the US looks good, “When America is weak, the West is very, very weak. I just think Biden is offering nothing new. It's all soundbites, Trump was doing a great job but we need to accept Biden. However, I don't think he'll be President in four years.”

He looks forward to the Scottish elections in May and says, “I can understand why people in Scotland don’t want to be ruled by the elite in London. But, the Scottish economy is massively supported by England but in return for that, we've also got fantastic things from Scotland, which is why I believe in the Union.”