Trump Has Achieved Amazing Things

Award winning novelist and film writer Dougie Brimson is Jon Gaunt’s guest on Shooting From the Lip this week and as an ex-service veteran he has plenty to say on the Covid Pandemic.

Dougie Brimson starts by accusing Sir Kier Starmer of being an opportunist, “Starmer is chasing the left wing vote rather than doing the best thing for the country.”

He attacks the whole political class stating, “Politicians are afraid to make a decision. What the country wants is a Thatcherite approach, this is Boris Johnson's big failing as he has not grasped control. We need proper leadership and we’re not getting it. We need unity but like Brexit this has become about left and right infighting. It has been about self rather than the nation.”

Now he thinks it is too late to get people to comply saying, “How do you enforce the rules? Over the last 30 years we have seen an erosion of personal responsibility and the best example of that is Margaret Ferrier who is refusing to take responsibility for her actions and will not resign.”

He wants Trump back in the White House saying, “I am Trump supporter I hope he gets elected because the other guy is strange. People forget that Trump brought peace to the Middle East and he has achieved some amazing things.”

On football he states, that “I gave up my season ticket at Watford on the day they started taking the knee for a Marxist organisation which Black Lives Matter is. Politics and sport are two different entities and should never mix. Football is going to have a massive wake up call because I guarantee that they will not be taking a knee when a crowd is there.”

He accuses the big clubs of being, “too arrogant and too stupid to realise that they’re killing the game because ultimately what they want is a European super league.” He concludes that, “the football bubble is getting close to bursting.”