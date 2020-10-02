Trump Should Get the Nobel Prize

Lance Forman is a leading businessman in the hospitality sector and of course a former MEP, who thinks that, “It appears that the government have abandoned the hospitality sector. You just don’t know what’s coming next, it is easier and simpler to close, so it’s going to take a long time for this sector to recover.”

He is also clear that, “The government sent mixed messages so now people don’t know what to think, people don’t trust the messaging.” He also knows where to place the blame saying that, "the buck does stop with Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock."

Lance now wants the hospitality sector reopened saying “There is no evidence that more people are dying from Covid, so all this fear over a second wave is misplaced especially when people are dying of other diseases like cancer.” He continues with, “The government are so scared of what could happen but there is no evidence that it’s much worse than a really bad flu season.”

He says that, “The Government need to provide clear information and then we are big enough and old enough to make our own decision on what’s safe or not. It’s not just about length of life but also about quality of life.”

He also believes that “Donald Trump should get the Nobel Peace prize and if Obama had done it they would have given him two prizes!”

