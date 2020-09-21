We are in Trouble

This week’s guest is Grant Davis. He is the Chairman of the London Cab Drivers Club and like many cabbies he has plenty to say about the state of London and the UK.

Grant says “London is like a ghost town and unless Boris does a U-turn and tells people it is safe to come back, then London will die, we will be finished.” He wants all lockdown measures dropped immediately, “only the elderly and vulnerable need to isolate and for the sake of the economy we need to get London, Manchester and Birmingham up and running.”

He holds Boris Johnson and Sadiq Khan jointly responsible for the crisis in London stating that “Sadiq is like a fish out of water he is useless and hasn’t got a clue.” And that, “Boris is great but doesn’t do detail, he is getting found out, he is nice and affable, the bloke who you want to go down the pub with, but is he a leader? I thought he would be like Maggie Thatcher, the Winston Churchill type of Tory and that we could expect a real Tory Government, but the cabinet is weak and he is relying on Dominic Cummings and that’s not going down well.”

Grant agreed with the lockdown but as things have developed he has lost confidence. “Why are we wearing masks now and not three or four months ago, it’s just a mess. If it wasn’t so serious it would be a comedy sketch on TV, you can go to the pub but you can't meet your mum and dad in your own house or garden. They are fighting obesity but you can get a half price burger, I don’t know if I’m coming or going!”

He firmly believes there will be a depression not just a recession at the end of the pandemic and that there will be “social disorder, problems on the street, riots, it is going to get very, very dark.”

Grant concludes by stating that, “unless Boris gets a grip and makes some hard decisions I think the country is finished, I can’t see a light at the end of the tunnel, weak leadership causes all the problems, we are in deep, deep trouble.”

Have a listen and see if you agree with Grant as he shoots from the lip!