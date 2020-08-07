What Have the Woke Done to Us?

Jon Gaunt takes aims at some of the biggest news stories including Boris, Eat Out to Help Out, migrants, the BBC, the woke and much more.

Jon starts off the show by revealing he voted for Boris but now thinks he is "inept and incompetent." Although, he thinks we must be fair and remember that no Prime Minister has faced anything like this but there is blood on the hands of the Government. He states "the whole thing including track and trace has been an unmitigated disaster but Kier Starmer or Jeremy Corbyn would not have done any better. Dominic Cummings set the rot with the story about him travelling to get his eyes tested."

Jon believes lockdown should have happened earlier and been more draconian and now it's being eased down too quickly. He goes on to say "it's no longer about left and right, this is about them and us. Them is the establishment elite which are the politicians in Westminster. It's also the mainstream media who are part of establishment as they are in bed with our politicians - sometimes literally."

He isn't impressed with the launch of Eat Out to Help Out. Jon says "it means the Government has basically lent you £10 which you will need to pay back once the taxes go up. This doesn't tie in with Boris's obesity drive. Why on earth are we giving people a reduction on junk food? The big corporations are gaining from this."

Jon then sets his sights on migrants who 'think it's OK to land in the country and get put up up in a 4 star hotel and then moan about the food.'

He then ponders "what have the woke done to us?" He reflects "if you dare talk about economic migrants landing at Dover they revert to shouting that you are racist, so you now have a situation that you cannot have a discussion about it. That is bad for democracy. If you dare to say that you want well-controlled, managed immigration you are labelled a fascist. We didn't vote for a liberal woke agenda. We voted for Trump and we voted for Brexit."

Also, Jon is horrified that the BBC is charging the over-75s for a licence fee. He thinks "it should be educating and informing but it is now a propaganda vehicle. They could not believe we voted for Brexit and the British public didn't do what they wanted. The BBC is too bloated and biased and I can't believe that during a pandemic they think this is a good idea."

