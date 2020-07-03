The False Narrative About US Police

“George Orwell’s 1984 wasn’t meant to be an instruction manual, it was a warning.” That's the view of rapper, podcaster and author, Zuby, who is Jon Gaunt’s guest this week on Shooting From the Lip.

Zuby is convinced that at “the rate we are going the word racist will soon lose all of its power.”

Warming to his theme he states that, “once you reach the stage where food stuffs and drinks are being called racist it loses its power and the word loses its value.”

He believes that Uncle Ben’s rice, Aunt Jemma’s Maple syrup or white actors playing black characters in cartoons “are not in the slightest racist.”

In fact, Zuby says that, “you have to be a bit racist to even think these things are racist.”

Worse, Zuby, believes that “it provides cover for people who are genuinely racist.”

He states that, “we live in one of the least racist countries in the word and the least racist age.”

He doesn’t think that the killing of George Floyd was racist because “as of now I have not seen any evidence that it was racist, but I do believe that the cop murdered George Floyd.”

He believes a “false narrative” is being painted about the real number of black deaths at the hands of US police.

He states that, “more white people are killed every year in the US by police” and that “taking the myopic view that it is all down to racism is false.”

He believes that the BLM organisation is Marxist and that “my view on BLM is very cynical, they’ve raised millions but no one knows where that’s money is going too, they are not a charity and it’s not transparent where the at money is going.”

He believes that, “Racism is a real thing but nowhere near as bad as it was, and if we are not careful and if they’re not careful it is going to make things worse. There is racism in Britain but it is not a racist country.”

We can’t pretend that the UK has the same police brutality as the USA, it is simply not true.

This is a fascinating perspective on the current controversy that is engulfing Britain and needs to be listened to.