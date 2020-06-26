Anarchy is Being Promoted

"If they’re not capable of defending the statue of Winston Churchill and the Cenotaph then you have got to ask very serious questions about policing in the UK". So, states ex-MEP David Coburn on this controversial episode of Shooting from the Lip with Jon Gaunt.

David opens the show in typical forthright fashion saying, "I most certainly have not taken the knee, I only take the knee for God and Queen".

Warming to his theme, David continues by saying, "the scandal in America and the way they police is different to the UK, I don’t see the relevance. This is imported nonsense, anarchists have got behind people who are feeling aggrieved and they are exploiting black people and promoting essentially anarchy, breaking up the family and the country and having a go at Britain and its wonderful heritage and history".

However, David does say that, "what happened to George Floyd was appalling but has nothing to do with this country". He is highly critical of the police saying, "the police selectively decide which laws they are going to impose and who they impose them on".

David also believes that the BBC have been utterly biased towards Black Lives Matter and again cites this as a reason for withdrawing their public, funding stating that "they hate Britain and everything it stands for".

He believes that both social media and the BBC are trying to curtail free speech and believes that "most of the attacks on free speech on the BBC and social media is to do with doing everything possible to stop Donald Trump getting re-elected and God help us if he doesn’t!"

Don’t miss this one.