The MSM are Inflaming Racial Division

David Kurten, who is mixed race himself, starts by claiming that, “the death of George Floyd is being used to purport a false narrative of systemic racism in the UK which is simply not true”. He adds that “the MSM are whipping up his story to inflame racial division”.

He wants, what he describes as the Far Left to “stop stoking up this narrative of racial conflict.”

David wants to know, “where’s Boris? He seems to have been largely silent on the protests, waiting four days to make a statement.” He asks Boris, “why aren’t you as the PM saying to Police officers don’t go on your knees, it is a symbol of subservience to this left-wing agenda.”

He categorically states that, “I would not take the knee as I do not support the agenda of Antifa or Black Lives Matter. It would be a symbol of subservience to this agenda.”

He goes further stating that, “as Martin Luther King said we should be valuing people for the content of their character not the color of their skin.”

He attacks our current political and police leaders saying, “we are in a very dangerous situation and we need leaders who say we honor our country’s history we honor our country’s culture and heritage. I’m proud of my country, I’m proud of Winston Churchill but we are not seeing that from anyone at the moment.”

He also attacks the BBC saying, “most people think the BBC has been biased and the BBC needs to be split up and sold and end the TV license so that we stop having to pay for our own propaganda.”

He finishes this explosive show by stating that, “a silent majority are appalled at what is going on, the rule of the mob, the violence and vandalism on the street and the silence of the Prime Minister.”

He concludes by saying, “maybe there’s a need for a new political party that really is conservative rather than this fake one which will stand up for the rule of law and protecting our monuments and preserving our culture and heritage.”