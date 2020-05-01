The Crisis Could Finish the EU

Nathan Gill believes that we have only had a “so called lockdown” and believes it should have been much harsher form the beginning saying, “look at New Zealand they've got it under control and they are an island like we are. We could and should have controlled it.”

He states that “You rip the plaster off quickly don’t you? You don’t do it slowly.”

Nathan also has controversial views on the care home scandal as he has owned and run care homes for the elderly. He says, “the care homes have always been the poor relation in the care sector because it is 95 percent in private hands.”

His most controversial point being that, “we would never have been able to afford PPE for all our staff so the NHS should be providing this for the homes and the staff not the operators of the sector.”

In a wide-ranging discussion, he also states that he supports Trump in pulling the funding on WHO, believes that this pandemic could be another nail in the coffin of the EU.

On the way forward, he controversially says, “now we have the capacity with the NHS and the death trajectory is going downward we should say to elderly and vulnerable stay at home but to the rest of us should get back to work and wear a mask.”

