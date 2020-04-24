We’ve Got This Wrong

Jon starts off by talking about how the pandemic has changed the grieving process and reflects on the loss of his father-in-law. It was a painful experience for his family not to have the opportunity to say goodbye amid the lack of clarity from the government on how many can attend funerals.

He feels angry about the way the virus has spread across the UK and highlights that events like the Cheltenham Festival should not have went ahead. He says, “it could have killed hundreds and maybe even thousands.” Jon thinks Boris as Prime Minister has to step up and be honest with the country and say "we've got this wrong" as Macron has done in France.

Jon shrugs off claims that it is unpatriotic to hold the government to account at the moment as it makes no sense that airports are still open in the UK. Jon says "I can't even buy vegetables from my local market but people can fly in unchecked from around the world."

Matt Hancock and other Ministers have not impressed with their performances and Jon thinks the press conferences are stage managed and that the MSM are not asking the right questions. Jon states it would be a good idea to get some former Prime Ministers involved as they have the experience that seems badly lacking right now. He thinks we need mass testing and the UK should have followed the South Korean model instead of making excuses.

Jon is embarrassed by how the UK has handled the crisis and tells it how it is on this episode of Shooting from the Lip.