Praying for Boris to Recover

David shoots from the lip stating that the present London Mayor, Sadiq Khan, “has been a total irrelevance during this crisis and he doesn’t seem to have any ability to think for himself.”

On the deaths of TFL bus drivers and safety equipment for them, David says that Sadiq, “should listen to the bus drivers, they are in the front line and if they feel they want this gear then they should get it.”

However, David, unlike Jon, doesn’t believe the Tube should be totally closed down.

David is also unimpressed with central Government, saying, “It looks like the government has been running a media strategy rather than a health strategy, there have been too many contradictions.”

He believes this lack of clarity is what has led to people breaking the lockdown saying, “the majority of people are trying to do what they’ve been told to do, they are trying to follow the rules.”

“If you’re a journalist earning a six-figure salary and you are living in a nice house with a nice garden it is not going to affect you if the parks are closed.”

David thinks people in the media or Westminster don't understand how this lockdown is affecting ordinary people. He goes on to say "we should have taken it far more seriously months ago and now we have gone to the other extreme and are now over reacting, we need to find something in the middle.”

He is praying for Boris to recover and says “he is the best PM we’ve had since Thatcher but that's not saying much is it?”

David ends the interview with a powerful warning saying, “I think the Coronavirus Act is terrible because it has taken away 800 years of our civil liberties and we must make sure we get all of them back after the crisis is over.”