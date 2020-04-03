The Banks are Failing us

Social commentator and editor of www.altnewsmedia.net, David Vance is Jon Gaunt’s guest this week and he wastes no time in shooting from the lip.

David says that Boris Johnson’s reaction and handling of the Coronavirus crisis is head and shoulders above the devolved Government in Northern Ireland.

He states that Sinn Fein is stopping the British Army from building a super hospital in the province as they have done in London, saying that it appears that, “it is far better that people just die than offend Irish Republican sensitivities.”

On herd immunity he says “that the notion that anyone who is north of fifty could be sacrificed to build up herd immunity is absolutely deplorable and I can’t understand why Boris listened to people who suggested it.”

He also worries that, “the cure for Coronavirus, the lockdown, could be worse than the actual virus itself, the consequences for the British economy will be unrecognizable.”

On the lockdown, David is torn, “instinctively I don’t like the idea of a police state telling us what to do but by same token some people in this country are so stupid that if they’re not restricted they will all gather and infect the whole community.”

He puts the blame for the virus firmly on China and the Chinese regime saying, “the fact is that it did start in Wuhun in China …. calling it the China virus is no different to using names like German Measles or Spanish flu it is certainly not racist and it is relatively factual.”

He says that, “I am not scapegoating or discriminating against Chinese people but the reality is that having this globalized world has consequences.”

