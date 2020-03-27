Only the Big Corporations Will be Bailed Out

On this week’s episode of Shooting From the Lip, former independent MEP, Steven Woolfe states that, “Boris didn’t act quickly enough, he waited to see what other countries would do. Then after the cruise ship saga he dithered again.”

Steven thinks regardless of where or how the virus was created that the West was extremely slow to react and that all leaders including Boris Johnson seemed to wait to see what other countries were going to do.

“I think South Korea has led the way with a very experienced woman who was in charge, she identified who had the virus and then streamed them off, and closed down the borders and the country immediately.”

“If you wanted herd immunity we could have done that by closing the borders and just dealing with the problem from within.”

He suggests that the cure could be worse than the actual virus as, “The economy is now absolutely screwed … the world economy is screwed…. we are in territory worse than the thirties with mass unemployment, the job centres are already estimating that we have 3 million unemployed.”

“The small and medium sized companies are not going to get these loans from the banks even if the Government is backing it.”

He also believes a better tactic would have been to say, “Council Tax is going to be frozen, Gas and electricity bills and the BBC licence fee are going to be waived.” Thereby putting the financial support straight into the pockets of ordinary Brits.

Steven believes that politicians around the globe, “have reacted too slowly at first and then over reacted now and crashed the economy, it is a product of the herd politicians.”

In essence he is saying that, “they have to be tough and hard now because they were too slow in the first place.”

Steven also criticises the planning for pandemics via Cobra and says that if they did have a plan to lockdown, “it is a plan that any basic student would come up on a Friday night when they were getting drunk, if you are going to have a crackdown then do it properly.

He firmly believes that we should have had a European style lockdown with troops on the street weeks ago.

Steven concludes by saying that when this virus is defeated, “then we will all face long periods of recession and depression with mass unemployment and it will not be a happy place for our economy for the next five to ten years.”