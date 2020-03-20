The Reponsibility on Boris is Huge

Former MEP and major bespoke food producer, Lance Forman tells Jon Gaunt in today's show in no uncertain terms that “the Government is going about supporting the economy in the wrong way.”

Lance has a simple and efficient plan to get money into businesses and stop thousands of businesses in the retail and hospitality sector going to the wall with the knock-on effect of mass unemployment as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

He tells Jon that what the Government needs to do now URGENTLY is set up a COVID Business Interruption Fund.

He states that, “we haven’t got people in Government with real commercial and business experience so they don’t get it…that is why I came forward with my proposal for business people to be involved in solving the financial crisis."

Lance is a major supplier of smoked salmon to top restaurants and hotels nationwide and he says that his business has been devastated as most of his customers are effectively been closed down through lack of trade. He is now only getting income from his website www.formanandfield.com and that is his only lifeline to keep his staff employed.

Lance says that the situation is critical and states that, “I had a major business which owns 30 high quality restaurants in London email me today saying that their business was over.”

“We are bespoke food producers and our business has fallen off a cliff we use to get 300 orders a day in London but this morning we had seven.”

Forman believes that, “we have to work together to resolve this together, there’s no point in fighting each other, this isn’t Brexit.”

Lance doesn’t believe there needs to be a lock down and his criticism of Boris is only about the economic plan and states that, “the panic is far worse than the disease.”

However, he concludes that, I’m the eternal optimist and we will get through this with the British bulldog spiirt and if you look at New York after 9/11 people became kinder.