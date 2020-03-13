UK Media Needs to be Deregulated

“It's crazy we only have a few 24-hour TV news channels. We need editorially driven content, we could have Guardian News, Daily Mail News and people can say what the hell they like as long as it is within the law".

Michael Heaver really shoots from the lip in this controversial episode.

He screams, “this the modern world, the idea that we have people like Jon Snow pretending to be neutral when we all know they are not. People are not stupid and they won’t be taken for fools anymore and Twitter has revealed it because there’s people who call themselves correspondents but are actually political activists who are trying to completely frame the debate all the time".

However, it's not only the media that Michael has in his sights as he expresses his strong opinions on everything from Brexit to Boris, Harry and Meghan, the woke community, and the coronavirus.

Michael praises the budget of Rishi Sunak and makes the point that the Conservatives seem more in touch with the traditional Labour heartlands than the Labour Party itself.

Michael had one of the shortest political careers in history and he is overjoyed at that fact because he believes that he and his colleagues like Nigel Farage have changed the face of history and the political direction of the UK.

You might not agree with Michael but we need people like him in politics who will speak their minds and really shoot from the lip.