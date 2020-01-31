The Queen Should Force Prince Andrew to Cooperate With the FBI

Jon Gaunt’s guest this week is the former tabloid editor and media consultant Neil Wallis. The duo discuss Brexit Day, Nigel Farage, Prince Andrew, the sacking of Alastair Stewart, the BBC, Hs2 and the demise of the newspaper industry in the UK.

“Alastair is not a racist, he is one of nicest people in journalism, I’ve known him for at least 30 years and he hasn’t got a racist bone in his body.” Declares Neil in response to the controversial dismissal of broadcast journalist Alastair Stewart.

Neil say “he was forced out by some PC HR person in ITV, it is outrageous.”

Neil believes that the “victim’ is the kind of person who seeks out offense and ITV should not have listened to him and should re-instate Alastair.

Neil also dismisses Harry and Meghan’s attack on the press saying, “The only discrimination against Meghan is because she is a pushy, selfish American, that is her offense, she wanted to have her cake and eat it. This has nothing to do with her color, she is a spoilt jumped up celebrity actress.”

On Prince Andrew, he says he is “scared” but thinks that the “queen should order him to speak to the FBI.”

“There has been a successful campaign against the print media and it has damaged it, the revenue and the power have been stolen by “Mr Google”

“We are in very scary times as people are now sacred to say or do things that may offend because people are so eager to be offended.” He includes the printed press in this analysis.

Neil praises Boris Johnson’s election victory but criticizes the BBC who did not predict it at all just as with the Referendum result. “What the election showed was that they are a classic middle class metropolitan elite bias.” He states that “News Night is the single most biased left wing show on the BBC.”

He praises Nigel Farage, declaring that Brexit wouldn’t have happened without him and that Farage and Boris were an unstoppable force.

He concludes that he is “totally optimistic about the future of the UK under Boris.”

This is a cracking show and will certainly get you talking and thinking.